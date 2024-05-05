All Sections
Russians open exhibition in temporarily occupied territories in honour of their soldiers killed in war

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 5 May 2024, 01:58
Russians open exhibition in temporarily occupied territories in honour of their soldiers killed in war
Russian occupiers. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russians will be opening exhibitions by 9 May in museums seized in the temporarily occupied territories, dedicated to its military killed during the war in Ukraine, which Russians call a "special military operation".

Source: National Resistance Center of Ukraine

Quote: "The Kremlin destroys any memory of the participants of the Second World War and erases the achievements of the victorious countries.

Putin’s frankly fascist regime is setting up new exhibition halls in captured local history museums at the National Museum of Ukraine before 9 May."

Details: The report by the National Resistance Center states that the Kremlin has allocated RUB 8 million (US$87,340) for this purpose.

In addition, the National Resistance Center of Ukraine reported that all local schoolchildren must visit the new halls.

Quote: "[The] halls draw a parallel between the events of the Second World War and the fighters of the Soviet Union, ignoring the fact of the occupation of Ukraine."

Subjects: occupationwar
occupation
RECENT NEWS
