Ukrainian air defence units destroy 23 out of 24 Shahed UAVs launched by Russia overnight

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 24 Shahed loitering munitions on the night of 4-5 May. Ukrainian air defence units have destroyed 23 of them.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force

Details: Reports state that Russian troops have attacked Ukraine once again using 24 Shahed UAVs.

Ukrainian air defence assets and personnel shot down 23 of them.

Oleshchuk added that Russian loitering munitions had been destroyed in Kharkiv, Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

