All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian air defence units destroy 23 out of 24 Shahed UAVs launched by Russia overnight

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 5 May 2024, 07:00
Ukrainian air defence units destroy 23 out of 24 Shahed UAVs launched by Russia overnight
A Shahed-136 loitering munition. Photo: Getty Images

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 24 Shahed loitering munitions on the night of 4-5 May. Ukrainian air defence units have destroyed 23 of them.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force

Details: Reports state that Russian troops have attacked Ukraine once again using 24 Shahed UAVs.

Advertisement:

Ukrainian air defence assets and personnel shot down 23 of them.

Oleshchuk added that Russian loitering munitions had been destroyed in Kharkiv, Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

 Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Shahed dronewar
Advertisement:

NYT finds where Belarus might store Russian nuclear weapons – photos

Biden approves US$400 million in military aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy slams Slovakia's PM for insulting Slovaks who raised money for shells for Ukraine

Slovak president arrives in Ukraine on farewell visit – photo

Ukrainians change their preference from strong leader to democratic system – survey

Power engineers double duration of electricity restrictions for industrial consumers

All News
Shahed drone
Explosions rock Dnipro
Fires still being extinguished in Kharkiv after Shahed drone attack – photo
Ukraine's air defence downs 13 of 13 Shahed drones launched by Russia at night
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Fighting for grey zone settlements continues in Kharkiv Oblast – Ukrainian General Staff
22:52
Explosions reported at oil depot in temporarily occupied Rovenky, Luhansk Oblast – videos
22:20
White House does not expect serious breakthroughs from Russia’s offensive in Kharkiv Oblast
21:35
Zelenskyy: Additional Ukrainian forces sent to Kharkiv fronts
21:21
€3 billion in profits from Russian assets is "almost nothing" – Ukraine's Justice Minister
21:14
Zelenskyy: Heavy fighting reported across entire frontline by Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:00
Canada provides over US$55 million to Germany's air defence for Ukraine initiative
20:54
Zelenskyy personally invites Argentinian president to Peace Summit
20:39
Ukrainska Pravda and Media Development Foundation honour Ukrainian journalists at conference in Bucha – photos
20:37
Pentagon reveals contents of US$400 million military aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: