All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces shell Kupiansk district, killing and injuring civilians

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 5 May 2024, 19:25
Russian forces shell Kupiansk district, killing and injuring civilians
The village of Monachynivka, Kharkiv Oblast. Screenshot: Deepstatemap

A woman was killed and two men sustained injuries as a result of Russian attacks on the Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast on Sunday, 5 May.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: A 34-year-old man, a civilian, was injured after a private house in the village of Monachynivka in Kidrashivka hromada caught fire after being shelled by Russian forces.  [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

An 88-year-old woman was killed. Her body was found in the rubble after the fire was extinguished.

Another man sustained injuries in a Russian attack on Kivsharivka.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblastwar
Advertisement:

NYT finds where Belarus might store Russian nuclear weapons – photos

Biden approves US$400 million in military aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy slams Slovakia's PM for insulting Slovaks who raised money for shells for Ukraine

Slovak president arrives in Ukraine on farewell visit – photo

Ukrainians change their preference from strong leader to democratic system – survey

Power engineers double duration of electricity restrictions for industrial consumers

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Civilian killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast: Russian forces hit house with guided aerial bomb, injuring woman
Ukraine's air defence downs 13 of 13 Shahed drones launched by Russia at night
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Fighting for grey zone settlements continues in Kharkiv Oblast – Ukrainian General Staff
22:52
Explosions reported at oil depot in temporarily occupied Rovenky, Luhansk Oblast – videos
22:20
White House does not expect serious breakthroughs from Russia’s offensive in Kharkiv Oblast
21:35
Zelenskyy: Additional Ukrainian forces sent to Kharkiv fronts
21:21
€3 billion in profits from Russian assets is "almost nothing" – Ukraine's Justice Minister
21:14
Zelenskyy: Heavy fighting reported across entire frontline by Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:00
Canada provides over US$55 million to Germany's air defence for Ukraine initiative
20:54
Zelenskyy personally invites Argentinian president to Peace Summit
20:39
Ukrainska Pravda and Media Development Foundation honour Ukrainian journalists at conference in Bucha – photos
20:37
Pentagon reveals contents of US$400 million military aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: