Russian forces shell Kupiansk district, killing and injuring civilians

A woman was killed and two men sustained injuries as a result of Russian attacks on the Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast on Sunday, 5 May.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: A 34-year-old man, a civilian, was injured after a private house in the village of Monachynivka in Kidrashivka hromada caught fire after being shelled by Russian forces. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

An 88-year-old woman was killed. Her body was found in the rubble after the fire was extinguished.

Another man sustained injuries in a Russian attack on Kivsharivka.

