Russia attacks Sumy Oblast with 13 Shahed UAVs overnight, Ukrainian units destroy 12

12 Shahed loitering munitions have been destroyed. Photo: Ukraine’s Air Force

Russian troops attacked Sumy Oblast with 13 Shahed-131/136 loitering munitions on the night of 5-6 May, and Ukrainian air defence units destroyed 12 of them.

Source: Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "Mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defence Forces destroyed 12 enemy attack UAVs in Sumy Oblast during combat operations."

Advertisement:

Details: Oleshchuk noted that Russian forces had launched Shaheds from Kursk Oblast, Russia.

Background: Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russian troops had launched a Shahed UAV attack through Sumy Oblast, resulting in a partial power and water supply outage in Sumy.

Support UP or become our patron!