Satellite imagery emerges from site of Ukrainian Defence Intelligence strike on Russian speedboat in Crimea – photo
Monday, 6 May 2024, 15:43
Journalists from Skhemy, a Radio Liberty project, have posted satellite images from the site of a Ukrainian intelligence strike on a Russian speedboat that took place on the night of 6 May in temporarily occupied Crimea.
Source: Skhemy
Details: The journalists are reported to have established the exact location and posted Planet Labs satellite images showing the site of the strike and the damaged pier where the Russian boat was moored.
Background:
- On 6 May, a Ukrainska Pravda source reported that reconnaissance officers had hit a Russian speedboat with an uncrewed surface vessel in the area of Vuzka Bay in temporarily occupied Crimea.
- Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence later confirmed the special operation in temporarily occupied Crimea, which resulted in the destruction of a Russian speedboat on the night of 6 May.
- So far, Magura V5 strike uncrewed surface vessels have destroyed the Russian ships Tsezar Kunikov, Ivanovets, Sergei Kotov, Akula and Serna and damaged the Ivan Khurs.
