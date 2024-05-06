Satellite imagery emerges from site of Ukrainian Defence Intelligence strike on Russian speedboat in Crimea – photo

Journalists from Skhemy, a Radio Liberty project, have posted satellite images from the site of a Ukrainian intelligence strike on a Russian speedboat that took place on the night of 6 May in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Details: The journalists are reported to have established the exact location and posted Planet Labs satellite images showing the site of the strike and the damaged pier where the Russian boat was moored.

