Russia destroys entire street in Kharkiv Oblast with a single strike – photo

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 6 May 2024, 11:43
Russia destroys entire street in Kharkiv Oblast with a single strike – photo
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast. Photo: Bolvinov on Facebook

The Russians struck the territory of the Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast for the first time with modified FAB-1500 glide bombs, destroying an entire street.

Source: Serhii Bolvinov, Head of the Investigation Department of the Main Directorate of Ukraine's National Police in Kharkiv Oblast, on Facebook

Quote: "Everything around shook as if an earthquake had begun. With one strike, an entire street was destroyed. Residents of the village of Monachynivka had to feel and see such devastation. The enemy unleashed a tremendously powerful weapon – a high-explosive bomb weighing one and a half tonnes.

There were no more than a hundred locals in this border village in the Kupiansk district, and there were no soldiers present. The Russians equipped the FAB-1500 with a special module so that the bomb could glide in the air after being launched from an aircraft."

Details: Bolvinov said that this was the first time weaponry of such power had been used: "The only thing they managed to achieve was to destroy the homes of villagers and kill an 88-year-old woman. Her body was retrieved from the rubble after the strike."

 
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast.
Photo: Bolvinov on Facebook
 
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast.
Photo: Bolvinov on Facebook
 
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast.
Photo: Bolvinov on Facebook

