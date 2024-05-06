All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces hit Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast with guided aerial bombs, causing extensive damage and injuring woman – photos

Iryna BalachukMonday, 6 May 2024, 09:12
Russian forces hit Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast with guided aerial bombs, causing extensive damage and injuring woman – photos
Aftermath of Russian strikes on Kharkiv Oblast. Photo: Oleh Syniehubov

Russian troops attacked the village of Zolochiv (Kharkiv Oblast) with guided aerial bombs on the night of 5-6 May, injuring a woman and causing extensive damage.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Syniehubov: "[Russian guided aerial bombs struck] the village of Zolochiv, Bohodukhiv district, at 02:30 on 6 May. A direct hit destroyed the boiler room of a sports school and two private houses. A woman, 59, sustained shrapnel injuries and concussion."

Advertisement:
 
Aftermath of Russian strikes on Kharkiv Oblast.
Photo: Oleh Syniehubov

Details: In addition, Russian guided aerial bombs damaged the premises of a sports school, the village council, junior school premises, a local community arts centre, a social protection office, a court and, based on early reports, 10 private houses.

 
Aftermath of Russian strikes on Kharkiv Oblast.
Photo: Oleh Syniehubov

Russia has killed one civilian and injured at least 19 more in Kharkiv Oblast over the past 24 hours.

 
Aftermath of Russian strikes on Kharkiv Oblast.
Photo: Oleh Syniehubov

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblastwar
Advertisement:

NYT finds where Belarus might store Russian nuclear weapons – photos

Biden approves US$400 million in military aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy slams Slovakia's PM for insulting Slovaks who raised money for shells for Ukraine

Slovak president arrives in Ukraine on farewell visit – photo

Ukrainians change their preference from strong leader to democratic system – survey

Power engineers double duration of electricity restrictions for industrial consumers

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Russian forces shell Kupiansk district, killing and injuring civilians
Civilian killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast: Russian forces hit house with guided aerial bomb, injuring woman
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Fighting for grey zone settlements continues in Kharkiv Oblast – Ukrainian General Staff
22:52
Explosions reported at oil depot in temporarily occupied Rovenky, Luhansk Oblast – videos
22:20
White House does not expect serious breakthroughs from Russia’s offensive in Kharkiv Oblast
21:35
Zelenskyy: Additional Ukrainian forces sent to Kharkiv fronts
21:21
€3 billion in profits from Russian assets is "almost nothing" – Ukraine's Justice Minister
21:14
Zelenskyy: Heavy fighting reported across entire frontline by Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:00
Canada provides over US$55 million to Germany's air defence for Ukraine initiative
20:54
Zelenskyy personally invites Argentinian president to Peace Summit
20:39
Ukrainska Pravda and Media Development Foundation honour Ukrainian journalists at conference in Bucha – photos
20:37
Pentagon reveals contents of US$400 million military aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: