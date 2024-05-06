Russian forces hit Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast with guided aerial bombs, causing extensive damage and injuring woman – photos
Russian troops attacked the village of Zolochiv (Kharkiv Oblast) with guided aerial bombs on the night of 5-6 May, injuring a woman and causing extensive damage.
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Syniehubov: "[Russian guided aerial bombs struck] the village of Zolochiv, Bohodukhiv district, at 02:30 on 6 May. A direct hit destroyed the boiler room of a sports school and two private houses. A woman, 59, sustained shrapnel injuries and concussion."
Details: In addition, Russian guided aerial bombs damaged the premises of a sports school, the village council, junior school premises, a local community arts centre, a social protection office, a court and, based on early reports, 10 private houses.
Russia has killed one civilian and injured at least 19 more in Kharkiv Oblast over the past 24 hours.
