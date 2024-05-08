Civilian infrastructure facility on fire in Kyiv Oblast and hits recorded in Vinnytsia Oblast – photos

A fire has broken out at a civilian infrastructure facility in the city of Brovary in Kyiv Oblast, while hits have been recorded in Vinnytsia Oblast due to a Russian missile attack on the night of 7-8 May.

Source: Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko; Serhii Borzov, Head of Vinnytsia Oblast Military Administration; Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook; Ihor Taburets, Head of Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Sapozhko: "A 62-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man have been injured as a result of a missile attack and a fire at a civilian infrastructure facility [caused by the attack]."

Details: Sapozhko specified that the injured people had suffered from limb injuries and had been taken to Brovary Hospital in a state of shock.

A damaged car. Photo: Ihor Sapozhko on Telegram

Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, later added that the Russians attacked the oblast with kamikaze drones and cruise missiles, and the air-raid lasted almost four hours.

Quote from Kravchenko: "There were no strikes to residential or critical infrastructure. At the same time, debris was recorded as having fallen in four districts of Kyiv Oblast. Unfortunately, there are people injured as a result of the falling debris. A woman and a man have been taken to hospital with multiple limb injuries and shrapnel wounds."

Details: Kravchenko said that power transmission lines had been damaged, and one village had a partial power outage.

Photo: Ihor Sapozhko on Telegram. Collage: Urkainska Prada

One private house and an outbuilding nearby were destroyed as a result of the falling debris, and 14 other private houses and one car were damaged.

Efforts are underway to deal with the aftermath of the Russian attack.

Serhii Borzov, Head of Vinnytsia Oblast Military Administration, reported hits in the oblast.

"Defence forces and all services are working. More details later," he wrote.

Ihor Taburets, Head of Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration, reported that one Shahed drone had been shot down over the Cherkasy district, resulting in damage to one building from the falling wreckage.

Background:

Russia launched a missile attack on Ukraine on the night of 7-8 May. An air-raid warning was issued in all Ukrainian oblasts.

No hits or casualties were recorded in the city of Kyiv. Air defence systems destroyed all aerial targets in the vicinity of the capital.

The Russians attacked power generation and transmission facilities in six of Ukraine’s oblasts. The oblasts of Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Vinnytsia came under Russian fire.

