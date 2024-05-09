Hacked Russian TV channel shows Ukraine war footage instead of Moscow parade – photos

Russian media outlets have reported that unknown hackers hijacked broadcasts of the TV provider Ufanet in Bashkortostan and Orenburg in Russia’s Omsk and Irkutsk oblasts. Instead of the Victory parade on Red Square, viewers were shown footage relating to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Source: Russian media outlets Sirena and Meduza

Footage from the terrorist attack on Crocus City Hall near Moscow. Photo of the hijacked broadcast

Details: Sirena reported that instead of the parade, viewers were shown footage of the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall, a video confirming election fraud, and photos of Russian soldiers fighting against Ukraine with the person’s name and the word "murderer" on each one.

"Alaberdy Karazhayev, murderer." Photo of the hijacked broadcast

The hackers announced Putin’s impeachment, accusing him of electoral fraud, "starting a war with the closest people [to us]", and inaction during terrorist attacks.

"Ballot stuffing in favour of Putin, St Petersburg, School No 260." Photo of the hijacked broadcast

Sirena also noted that Ufanet's channels are watched in more than 600 cities and towns. The company's press service said the broadcast had been switched off and they were "taking care of the problem".

In addition, Meduza noted that Oleg Kryuchkov, the Russian-appointed advisor to the head of Crimea, has reported that "one of the platforms for broadcasting TV channels" had been hacked.

Background:

On 9 May, Russians hacked into the satellite feeds of TV channels run by StarLightMedia and Inter in Ukraine and started broadcasting the parade in Moscow's Red Square.

On 9 May, a drone attacked a Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat oil refinery in Bashkortostan, Russia, causing a fire to break out.

On 20 March, Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza conducted a voter turnout count for the presidential "election" in Russia and concluded that it was the most rigged election in the country's history.

