Zelenskyy after meeting with military: We see what Russian forces are preparing for and we will respond to it

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the leadership of the Defence Forces to discuss the acceleration of arms supplies from partners and the actions of the defenders to achieve results on the battlefield.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I held a meeting with the leadership of the Ukrainian Defence Forces: Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, Chief of the General Staff Anatolii Barhylevych, and Defence Minister Rustem Umierov. We discussed how to speed up the supply of weapons from our partners and how to act now, with the available forces and means, with the available weapons, to achieve the results we need. We see what the occupier is preparing for. There will be a response."

Details: The president thanked all the military personnel who are effectively operating at the contact line and destroying Russian forces and particularly noted the Kraken Defence Intelligence unit.

"I am grateful to you, guys! And to everyone who gives Ukraine the result. The result we need so much," the president said.

Earlier, the US had expressed hope that new US military aid unblocked by Congress would over time help the Armed Forces of Ukraine regain the initiative on the battlefield, but a large-scale Ukrainian offensive is unlikely in the near future.

Estonian intelligence indicated that Russia is trying to take advantage of the last window of opportunity to step up attacks before the arrival of Western military equipment and ammunition in Ukraine.

