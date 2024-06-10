All Sections
23rd Ramstein meeting to take place in Brussels on 13 June

Oleh PavliukMonday, 10 June 2024, 21:27
23rd Ramstein meeting to take place in Brussels on 13 June
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein format) will be held in person on 13 June at NATO Headquarters in Brussels.

Source: the programme of events on the Alliance's website, European Pravda reports

Details: The 23rd Ramstein meeting will be held as part of a meeting of defence ministers of the North Atlantic Alliance.

According to the programme, both the Ramstein meeting and the meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the ministerial level will take place on 13 June.

At the same time, on 15 June, NATO defence ministers will hold a meeting of the North Atlantic Council and the Nuclear Planning Group.

The 22nd meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defence was held online and focused on strengthening Kyiv's air defence and supplying artillery shells.

In addition, some countries announced their intent to provide Ukraine with military aid packages.

Background: State leaders of the North Atlantic Alliance will focus on three critical points concerning Ukraine at the summit in Washington, but they will not discuss its NATO membership or potential accession timelines.

