Stolen by Russia: Ukraine discusses application of grain origin determination system

Economichna PravdaThursday, 13 June 2024, 16:13
Stolen by Russia: Ukraine discusses application of grain origin determination system
Stock Photo: Getty Images

During an online meeting with representatives of the agrarian policy ministries of the United Kingdom and the Republic of Lithuania, the deputy ministers of agrarian policy and food of Ukraine discussed the application of a system that can determine the origin of grain supplied by Russia to world markets.

Source: Ministry of Agrarian Policy 

Details: It was stated that the system of chemical analysis of grain was being developed in the UK. 

"And Lithuania, for its part, has already expressed interest in using such analysis to be able to identify Ukrainian grain stolen by Russia and prevent its transportation through Lithuanian ports," the ministry's press service said. 

During the meeting, the parties discussed technical issues of the grain origin determination system and mechanisms for its implementation in practice. 

Background: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center noted that the Russians had taken at least 30,000 tonnes of agricultural products from the occupied territories of Kherson Oblast.

