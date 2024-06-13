All Sections
IOC denies information on admission of Russian and Belarusian athletes to Olympics

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 13 June 2024, 22:03
IOC denies information on admission of Russian and Belarusian athletes to Olympics
Stock photo: Getty Images

The International Olympic Committee has not confirmed the entry of tennis players from Russia and Belarus to the 2024 Olympics.

Source: IOC spokesman Mark Adams answered a question from a Watchers journalist at a press conference

Quote: "Will Russian and Belarusian tennis players be admitted to the Olympic Games? No, not at this stage. The Commission is now in the process of evaluating and deciding. I think the announcement will be very soon; in the coming days, we expect the announcement of the results. The vetting process itself is still ongoing," Adams said.

Earlier, a number of Russian propaganda sites reported that the ITF (International Tennis Federation) has permitted tennis players from the Russian Federation and Belarus to compete in the Olympics.

It is worth noting that the ITF does not have the authority to send tennis players straight to the Olympic Games. The AINERP (Individual Neutral Athlete Eligibility Review Panel), established by the IOC, oversees the process of admitting neutral athletes to tournaments.

