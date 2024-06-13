President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has agreed that China can develop its own "peace plan" if it does not adhere to the universal ideals outlined in the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a press conference following the signing of an agreement with US President Joe Biden on 13 June, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy recalled that the Ukrainian Peace Formula is based on the UN Charter and contains such principles as territorial integrity, sovereignty, nuclear and food security at its core.

Quote: "If China has a different perspective on this, it can devise an alternate peace formula. If we have common views on this, as well as, I believe, with the rest of the world – if they share this route to peace, we will find a solution," he added.

Reuters reported on 13 June that China, which will not attend this weekend's Peace Summit in Switzerland, is lobbying world governments ahead of the Swiss meeting to promote its peace plan.

The Chinese proposal envisages holding an international peace conference "at a proper time that is recognised by both Russia and Ukraine, with equal participation of all parties as well as fair discussion of all peace plans".

Switzerland rejected the final document of the Peace Summit, which could have had undesirable consequences for Ukraine – the decision's text has been changed in recent days.

After that, several states that had planned to attend the Peace Summit in Switzerland have decided not to go.

