Five people injured in Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast – photos
Thursday, 13 June 2024, 23:54
Russian forces bombarded the town of Selydove in Donetsk Oblast on 13 June, injuring five people.
Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "A total of five people were wounded in the attack on Selydove.
The town came under enemy attack last night. The Russians damaged 10 multi-storey buildings, three administrative buildings and several shops."
