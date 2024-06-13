All Sections
Five people injured in Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast – photos

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 13 June 2024, 23:54
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast. Photo: Filashkin on Telegram

Russian forces bombarded the town of Selydove in Donetsk Oblast on 13 June, injuring five people.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A total of five people were wounded in the attack on Selydove.

The town came under enemy attack last night. The Russians damaged 10 multi-storey buildings, three administrative buildings and several shops."

 
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast.
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast.
Subjects: Donetsk Oblastattackwar
Donetsk Oblast
Russians kill one resident of Donetsk Oblast over past day
Russian losses in battle for Chasiv Yar are high – UK Defence Intelligence
Khortytsia Group of Forces states Russians have not captured Ivanivske near Chasiv Yar
