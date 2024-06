Russians kill one resident of Donetsk Oblast over past day

A civilian was killed in the village of Hostre on 12 June in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Russia is killing civilians! The Russians killed one resident of Donetsk Oblast in Hostre on 12 June."

Details: It was noted that the number of casualties of Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast was mentioned without taking into account the occupied cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha.

