All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast at night: residential buildings and cars burn – photos

Iryna BalachukFriday, 14 June 2024, 08:37
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast at night: residential buildings and cars burn – photos
Destruction after the attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russians have conducted airstrikes on frontline settlements in Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 13-14 June, resulting in fires. No casualties among civilians have been recorded.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "Damage and fires in the residential areas of the villages of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi and Hlushkivka in the Kupiansk district were recorded. Three residential houses in different places and a passenger car were on fire."

Advertisement:
 
Destruction. 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The total area of the fires is approximately 200 square metres. 

 
The house burning.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that there were no casualties.

 
A State Emergency Service employee.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Advertisement:

Background: Russia launched a combined air strike on Ukraine on the night of 13-14 June, using 31 aerial targets, including 14 missiles and 17 kamikaze drones. Ukraine's air defence systems successfully destroyed 7 Russian missiles and 17 drones.

Support UP or become our patron

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblastwarfire
Advertisement:

Russians strike Kharkiv Oblast, killing woman and injuring other people – photos

Ukraine and EU negotiated security agreement, it is to be signed soon

Ukraine's intelligence identifies killers of 4 Ukrainian POWs near Robotyne – video

EU reveals targets of new sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian soldier beheaded by Russians in Donetsk Oblast has been identified

Another state signs final communiqué of Global Peace Summit

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Russian FPV drones target Kupiansk, wounding man – photo
NATO reports "astronomically high" Russian losses in Kharkiv Oblast
Border guards show first-person footage of battle in Vovchansk – video
RECENT NEWS
23:34
Russians intensify efforts on Kramatorsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
23:15
IAEA Director General calls intentions to construct new power units at Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant timely
23:01
Russians strike Toretsk, Rozkishne and Zalizne in Donetsk Oblast, killing one and injuring two
21:56
Putin arrives in Vietnam, plans to discuss "partnership of countries"
21:25
NATO debates regarding wording to support Ukraine's membership
21:22
Historic medal: Ukrainian athlete wins silver at European Championship in Basel
20:54
Ukraine's air defence destroys Russian missile above Poltava Oblast
20:28
Russians carry out 36 assault on Pokrovsk front in past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
19:53
Russian forces strike recreational infrastructure in Odesa Oblast with ballistic missile
19:29
US postpones supply of Patriot missiles to Switzerland due to prioritising Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: