Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast at night: residential buildings and cars burn – photos

Destruction after the attack.

The Russians have conducted airstrikes on frontline settlements in Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 13-14 June, resulting in fires. No casualties among civilians have been recorded.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "Damage and fires in the residential areas of the villages of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi and Hlushkivka in the Kupiansk district were recorded. Three residential houses in different places and a passenger car were on fire."

Destruction.

Details: The total area of the fires is approximately 200 square metres.

The house burning.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that there were no casualties.

A State Emergency Service employee.

Background: Russia launched a combined air strike on Ukraine on the night of 13-14 June, using 31 aerial targets, including 14 missiles and 17 kamikaze drones. Ukraine's air defence systems successfully destroyed 7 Russian missiles and 17 drones.

