All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian FPV drones target Kupiansk, wounding man – photo

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 13 June 2024, 21:56
Russian FPV drones target Kupiansk, wounding man – photo
Photo: Kupiansk City Military Administration

The Russian military have targeted Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast with FPV drones. A man, 60, has sustained injuries.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office on social networks

Details: On 13 June at 16:40 in the city of Kupiansk, a Russian FPV drone collided with the road surface. The explosion caused damage to the Kupiansk-Kharkiv bus. There were no casualties.

Advertisement:

At 16:50, another FPV drone exploded in the city and crashed to the ground. A 60-year-old passerby sustained injuries.

An investigation has been opened into violations of the rules and customs of war (Art. 438.1 of Ukraine's Criminal Code).

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: attackdronesKharkiv Oblastcasualties
Advertisement:

Russians strike Kharkiv Oblast, killing woman and injuring other people – photos

Ukraine and EU negotiated security agreement, it is to be signed soon

Ukraine's intelligence identifies killers of 4 Ukrainian POWs near Robotyne – video

EU reveals targets of new sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian soldier beheaded by Russians in Donetsk Oblast has been identified

Another state signs final communiqué of Global Peace Summit

All News
attack
Six civilians, including 2 children, injured in Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos
Man on a walk killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast – photo
Hundreds of firefighters have been putting out fire caused by Russian strike on Kyiv Oblast for more than a day – photo
RECENT NEWS
23:34
Russians intensify efforts on Kramatorsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
23:15
IAEA Director General calls intentions to construct new power units at Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant timely
23:01
Russians strike Toretsk, Rozkishne and Zalizne in Donetsk Oblast, killing one and injuring two
21:56
Putin arrives in Vietnam, plans to discuss "partnership of countries"
21:25
NATO debates regarding wording to support Ukraine's membership
21:22
Historic medal: Ukrainian athlete wins silver at European Championship in Basel
20:54
Ukraine's air defence destroys Russian missile above Poltava Oblast
20:28
Russians carry out 36 assault on Pokrovsk front in past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
19:53
Russian forces strike recreational infrastructure in Odesa Oblast with ballistic missile
19:29
US postpones supply of Patriot missiles to Switzerland due to prioritising Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: