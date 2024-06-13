Russian FPV drones target Kupiansk, wounding man – photo
Thursday, 13 June 2024, 21:56
The Russian military have targeted Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast with FPV drones. A man, 60, has sustained injuries.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office on social networks
Details: On 13 June at 16:40 in the city of Kupiansk, a Russian FPV drone collided with the road surface. The explosion caused damage to the Kupiansk-Kharkiv bus. There were no casualties.
At 16:50, another FPV drone exploded in the city and crashed to the ground. A 60-year-old passerby sustained injuries.
An investigation has been opened into violations of the rules and customs of war (Art. 438.1 of Ukraine's Criminal Code).
