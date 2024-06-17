Russia attacks power and gas facilities in two oblasts of Ukraine – Energy Ministry

Russian troops have attacked electricity and gas facilities in two oblasts of Ukraine on the night of 17 June.

Source: Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

Details: "The enemy attacked the equipment of one of the energy facilities in the south of the country at night. The building and an electric cable were damaged. The staff was not injured. In another contact line oblast, a gas infrastructure facility was hit during the attack. The equipment was damaged. No personnel were injured," the Energy Ministry reports.

Advertisement:

In Donetsk Oblast, 108 consumers have been cut off from gas supply due to damage to gas distribution networks as a result of Russia's attacks, the ministry added.

In addition, due to severe weather in Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts, about 2,000 consumers in 14 settlements have been cut off from electricity in the morning.

Moreover, the Ministry of Energy noted that on 16 June, to ensure the safe operation of the transmission system and prevent grid overload, electricity generation from renewable energy sources was limited in the western oblasts of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Electricity imports are expected to exceed 27,000 MWh for the current day. No exports are expected.

Background: An hourly outage schedule is being applied on 17 June from 08:00 to 24:00. No outages are planned for critical infrastructure companies and those that import 80% of electricity for their needs in accordance with a government decree.

Support UP or become our patron!