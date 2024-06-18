Bomb disposal experts defuse 250-kilogram air bomb in Donetsk Oblast's Kostiantynivka – video

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) bomb disposal experts have defused a 250 kg high-explosive air bomb that fell on the grounds of a household in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast.

Quote: "A 250 kg high-explosive air bomb was removed by SES bomb disposal experts from a household in the city of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast. Fortunately, the ordnance did not detonate and no one was injured."

Details: Reportedly, bomb disposal experts transported the air bomb to a detonation site and defused it.

