New Bundestag defence committee head visits Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts

Marcus Faber, the newly elected chairman of the Bundestag defence committee, has visited Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts to learn about the current needs and problems of the Ukrainian military.

Source: European Pravda with reference to MP Yehor Cherniev, the head of the Permanent Delegation of Ukraine to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly

Details: This is Faber's first trip abroad in his new position, and he chose to go to Ukraine, although usually, newly elected chairmen of the German parliament's defence committee make their first visit to a neighbouring country. "And we appreciate it," Cherniev stressed.

Cherniev noted that during Faber's visit, "we immersed ourselves in a lot of practical issues, up to the quality of certain types of shells for German self-propelled artillery systems and parts that are essential for the repair of equipment."

"We have identified certain critical issues that need to be addressed immediately, and Marcus promised to help promptly upon his return to Germany. And I know he will help," Cherniev said.

He said that during Faber's visit, a German-delivered Panzerhaubitze 2,000 self-propelled artillery system destroyed a Russian howitzer along with its ammunition "as a nice bonus".

Background:

Ukraine recently received another large batch of weapons from Germany, including air defence systems, tanks and armoured vehicles.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius announced the aid package during his visit to Odesa in late May.

