All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

New Bundestag defence committee head visits Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Anastasia ProtzMonday, 17 June 2024, 12:30
New Bundestag defence committee head visits Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts
Faber and Cherniev. Photo: Cherniev’s Facebook

Marcus Faber, the newly elected chairman of the Bundestag defence committee, has visited Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts to learn about the current needs and problems of the Ukrainian military.

Source: European Pravda with reference to MP Yehor Cherniev, the head of the Permanent Delegation of Ukraine to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly 

Details: This is Faber's first trip abroad in his new position, and he chose to go to Ukraine, although usually, newly elected chairmen of the German parliament's defence committee make their first visit to a neighbouring country. "And we appreciate it," Cherniev stressed.

Advertisement:

Cherniev noted that during Faber's visit, "we immersed ourselves in a lot of practical issues, up to the quality of certain types of shells for German self-propelled artillery systems and parts that are essential for the repair of equipment."

"We have identified certain critical issues that need to be addressed immediately, and Marcus promised to help promptly upon his return to Germany. And I know he will help," Cherniev said.

He said that during Faber's visit, a German-delivered Panzerhaubitze 2,000 self-propelled artillery system destroyed a Russian howitzer along with its ammunition "as a nice bonus".

Advertisement:

Background

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: GermanyDonetsk OblastKharkiv Oblast
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov

New EU sanctions target Chechen leader's mother, Navy commander, children's summer camp and Russian officials

Azov Brigade Chief of Staff asks Ukraine's SBI to look into heavy losses caused by Ukrainian army general's poor command

EU approves €1.4 billion from frozen Russian assets for weapons purchase for Ukraine, Politico reports

Video of aftermath of Iskander missile strike on Odesa has emerged

EU creates loophole to circumvent Hungary's veto on support for Ukraine – the FT

All News
Germany
Germany once again hampers development of new sanctions package against Russia
Suspect in murder of 9-year-old Ukrainian girl detained in Prague
Germany announces large weapons shipment to Ukraine, including IRIS-T, tanks and HIMARS
RECENT NEWS
21:13
Strike on drone depot in Yeysk on 21 June: 120 UAVs destroyed
20:45
EU top diplomat confirms EU's agreement to use Russian assets to allocate €1.4bn for Ukraine military aid
20:31
Skhemy post satellite images of aftermath of attacks on Russian military facility in Crimea
20:10
Denmark to stop training Ukrainian F-16 pilots in 2025
20:05
Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov
19:41
Russia reacts to 14th EU sanctions package
19:29
A third of Russian assault actions are carried out on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
19:09
updatedFour civilians injured in Russian attacks on Nikopol – photo
18:57
EU imposes sanctions on six Russian hackers
18:53
US assumes that Russia will help North Korea with nuclear and long-range weapons
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: