Ukraine's hydroelectric power regulator plans to rebuild facilities capable of producing 1 GW of electricity by winter

In the short term, Ukrhydroenergo, Ukraine's hydroelectric power regulator, plans to restore 1 GW of power generation capacity, and rebuilding the facilities capable of producing another 2.4 GW is in the long-term construction plans.

Source: Ukrhydroenergo's press service

Details: About 45% of the company's total capacity was destroyed by Russian troops. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 118 missile strikes have been launched at Ukrhydroenergo's plants.

"Currently, the company's short-term plans include the intensive recovery of 1000 MW of capacity to ensure the normal passage of the autumn and winter period. Long-term plans include the construction of 2500 MW of new capacities (completion of the Dniester Pumped Storage Power Station and construction of the Kaniv Pumped Storage Power Station). In addition, the key project is the recovery of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant," the statement said.

At the same time, the company is stepping up cooperation with international partners to restore energy infrastructure as soon as possible. Ukrhydroenergo is also accumulating water resources to reduce the workload of the power system in the peak consumption months.

Background:

Ukrhydroenergo estimates that Kakhovka HPP can be restored in 6-7 years after the region is liberated. Earlier it was reported that it would take at least 5 years.

Ukrhydroenergo has ordered the installation of anti-drone defences and the rebuilding of facilities at various HPPs for a total of UAH 10.39 billion (US$256 million).

The dam at Kakhovka HPP was blown up by the Russians in summer 2023, causing an estimated UAH 78 billion (almost US$2 billion) of environmental damage.

Ukrhydroenergo initiated an investment arbitration procedure against Russia so that it would compensate for the damage caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.

