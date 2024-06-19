All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's hydroelectric power regulator plans to rebuild facilities capable of producing 1 GW of electricity by winter

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 19 June 2024, 16:08
Ukraine's hydroelectric power regulator plans to rebuild facilities capable of producing 1 GW of electricity by winter
Stock Photo: Getty Images

In the short term, Ukrhydroenergo, Ukraine's hydroelectric power regulator, plans to restore 1 GW of power generation capacity, and rebuilding the facilities capable of producing another 2.4 GW is in the long-term construction plans. 

Source: Ukrhydroenergo's press service

Details: About 45% of the company's total capacity was destroyed by Russian troops. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 118 missile strikes have been launched at Ukrhydroenergo's plants.

Advertisement:

"Currently, the company's short-term plans include the intensive recovery of 1000 MW of capacity to ensure the normal passage of the autumn and winter period. Long-term plans include the construction of 2500 MW of new capacities (completion of the Dniester Pumped Storage Power Station and construction of the Kaniv Pumped Storage Power Station). In addition, the key project is the recovery of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant," the statement said.

At the same time, the company is stepping up cooperation with international partners to restore energy infrastructure as soon as possible. Ukrhydroenergo is also accumulating water resources to reduce the workload of the power system in the peak consumption months.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • Ukrhydroenergo estimates that Kakhovka HPP can be restored in 6-7 years after the region is liberated. Earlier it was reported that it would take at least 5 years.
  • Ukrhydroenergo has ordered the installation of anti-drone defences and the rebuilding of facilities at various HPPs for a total of UAH 10.39 billion (US$256 million).
  • The dam at Kakhovka HPP was blown up by the Russians in summer 2023, causing an estimated UAH 78 billion (almost US$2 billion) of environmental damage.
  • Ukrhydroenergo initiated an investment arbitration procedure against Russia so that it would compensate for the damage caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov

New EU sanctions target Chechen leader's mother, Navy commander, children's summer camp and Russian officials

Azov Brigade Chief of Staff asks Ukraine's SBI to look into heavy losses caused by Ukrainian army general's poor command

EU approves €1.4 billion from frozen Russian assets for weapons purchase for Ukraine, Politico reports

Video of aftermath of Iskander missile strike on Odesa has emerged

EU creates loophole to circumvent Hungary's veto on support for Ukraine – the FT

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:23
US to announce US$150 million military aid package for Ukraine – media
21:13
Strike on drone depot in Yeysk on 21 June: 120 UAVs destroyed
20:45
EU top diplomat confirms EU's agreement to use Russian assets to allocate €1.4bn for Ukraine military aid
20:31
Skhemy post satellite images of aftermath of attacks on Russian military facility in Crimea
20:10
Denmark to stop training Ukrainian F-16 pilots in 2025
20:05
Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov
19:41
Russia reacts to 14th EU sanctions package
19:29
A third of Russian assault actions are carried out on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
19:09
updatedFour civilians injured in Russian attacks on Nikopol – photo
18:57
EU imposes sanctions on six Russian hackers
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: