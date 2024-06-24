Russian air defence operation: occupation authorities introduce state of emergency in Sevastopol

The Russian occupation authorities of Crimea have introduced a state of emergency in the temporarily occupied city of Sevastopol.

Source: Mikhail Razvozhayev, Russian-appointed governor of Sevastopol

Details: The relevant "decree" was published by Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russian-appointed governor of Sevastopol.

It is reported that the state of emergency of regional significance is introduced until a special order is issued.

Razvozhayev claimed that as of the evening of 23 June, four people, including two children, were killed in the strike on Sevastopol, 151 people sought medical assistance, and 82 were taken to hospital.

On the morning of 24 June, Razvozhayev said that they were "resolving the issue" of transporting 15-20 people who were injured to Moscow.

Background:

The Russian Ministry of Defence reported an attack supposedly "on the civilian infrastructure of the city of Sevastopol with US-supplied ATACMS tactical missiles".

The Russian Ministry of Defence also acknowledged that civilian casualties were caused by the Russian air defence operation. Thus, one of the missiles "deviated from the flight path with the explosion of the warhead in the air above the city." Missile pieces fell in several areas of Sevastopol, including the beach.

