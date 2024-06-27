US Department of State confirms death of US Embassy employee in Kyiv

The US Department of State has confirmed the death of a US Embassy employee in Kyiv.

Source: Matthew Miller, US Department of State Spokesperson, during a briefing, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Miller said the deceased was under the authority of the chief of mission at the US Embassy in Kyiv.

"It is our understanding that he died of natural causes, and there is no sign of foul play," Miller added.

He expressed condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased.

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda reported that the body of a representative of the US Embassy in Ukraine had been found in the Hilton hotel on 25 June.

The US Embassy in Ukraine confirmed the information about the death of one of its employees in Kyiv.

In 2020, another incident occurred in Kyiv, involving the discovery of the body of a US Embassy employee with head injuries.

