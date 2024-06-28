All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Number of combat clashes at front line has increased to 131, battles ongoing around Vovchansk – Ukraine's General Staff

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 28 June 2024, 20:38
Number of combat clashes at front line has increased to 131, battles ongoing around Vovchansk – Ukraine's General Staff
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

At the front, the number of combat clashes has increased to 131, with the Pokrovsk front remaining the most intense section throughout the entire front line.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook; information as of 18:15 on 28 June

Quote: "Battles have taken place throughout the day in the vicinity of Vovchansk. Our soldiers repelled six enemy attacks, and five more are underway.

Advertisement:

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian forces withstood seven assault attempts in the vicinity of Stepova Novoselivka, Stelmakhivka, Synkivka and Kruhliakivka beginning early in the day. Two combat clashes are still ongoing. 

Fourteen enemy attempts to push into our territory in the areas of Nevske, Makiivka, Torske, Hrekivka and Serebrianka Forest on the Lyman front, were unsuccessful. Three clashes are still underway.

The aggressor's losses on this front since the start of the day have reached 90 personnel killed or injured, 5 dugouts, and one ammunition storage point destroyed.

Advertisement:

On the Siversk front, the Russians launched 19 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Bilohorivka, Spirne, Verkhnokamianske, Ivano-Darivka, Rozdolivka and Vyimka. Our warriors stood firm on defence, repelling 15 hostile assaults. Four battles have yet to end."

Details: Three assaults were repulsed by Ukrainian defences on the Kramatorsk front, and two combat clashes are still ongoing.

The Pokrovsk front continues to be the hottest location on the front line. The number of Russian assaults in the past day has risen to 36. Ukrainian defence forces' units repelled 27 attacks, and 9 more still ongoing.

Battles continue on the Kurakhove front. From the start of the day, the Russians attacked Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka and Kostiantynivka. The overall number of attacks here has risen to 11, with 9 successfully rebuffed and 2 still ongoing.

On the Vremivka front, Russians forces attempted to wedge themselves into Ukrainian defences near Vodiane four times. Two clashes are still underway. 

On the Prydniprovske front, five Russian attacks in the vicinity of Krynky were unsuccessful. The situation is under control.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: General Staff
Advertisement:

Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv

Zelenskyy denies President's Office Head Yermak "has too much power": He does what I tell him to do

Zelenskyy explains challenging frontline situation: 14 Ukrainian reserve brigades are unarmed

Ukrainian forces rescue marine from occupation after over a year in captivity – video

Ukrainian President's Office denies Zelenskyy interview with Tucker Carlson

US State Department: Ukraine to be offered "concrete steps" to NATO membership

All News
General Staff
Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 102 times, Russians stepping up offensive pace – Ukraine's General Staff
Number of combat clashes on front lines increases to 119, situation remains difficult – Ukrainian General Staff report
Russian forces most active on Toretsk and Pokrovsk fronts – Ukraine's General Staff
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Why Orbán came to Kyiv and what he agreed on with Zelenskyy
18:25
Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv
18:11
updatedPutin says he will not cease fire in Ukraine: peace through mediators and Ukrainian Parliament not good enough for him
18:08
Russian drone attacks civilian in Kherson Oblast
17:31
"For the first time in the world": Ukrainian surgeons perform unique heart surgery on Ukrainian defender
17:16
Ukraine's Foreign Minister praises appointment of Estonian PM as EU diplomacy chief
17:04
Russians target Donetsk Oblast, killing 1 person and wounding 7 others, including 10-year-old child – photo
16:58
Almost half a million museum exhibits evacuated due to war in Ukraine
16:40
EXPLAINERWhat is known about future head of EU diplomacy and why she "eats Russians for breakfast"
16:26
Russian Parliament adopts law obliging MPs and senators to approve trips abroad
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: