Number of combat clashes at front line has increased to 131, battles ongoing around Vovchansk – Ukraine's General Staff

At the front, the number of combat clashes has increased to 131, with the Pokrovsk front remaining the most intense section throughout the entire front line.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook; information as of 18:15 on 28 June

Quote: "Battles have taken place throughout the day in the vicinity of Vovchansk. Our soldiers repelled six enemy attacks, and five more are underway.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian forces withstood seven assault attempts in the vicinity of Stepova Novoselivka, Stelmakhivka, Synkivka and Kruhliakivka beginning early in the day. Two combat clashes are still ongoing.

Fourteen enemy attempts to push into our territory in the areas of Nevske, Makiivka, Torske, Hrekivka and Serebrianka Forest on the Lyman front, were unsuccessful. Three clashes are still underway.

The aggressor's losses on this front since the start of the day have reached 90 personnel killed or injured, 5 dugouts, and one ammunition storage point destroyed.

On the Siversk front, the Russians launched 19 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Bilohorivka, Spirne, Verkhnokamianske, Ivano-Darivka, Rozdolivka and Vyimka. Our warriors stood firm on defence, repelling 15 hostile assaults. Four battles have yet to end."

Details: Three assaults were repulsed by Ukrainian defences on the Kramatorsk front, and two combat clashes are still ongoing.

The Pokrovsk front continues to be the hottest location on the front line. The number of Russian assaults in the past day has risen to 36. Ukrainian defence forces' units repelled 27 attacks, and 9 more still ongoing.

Battles continue on the Kurakhove front. From the start of the day, the Russians attacked Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka and Kostiantynivka. The overall number of attacks here has risen to 11, with 9 successfully rebuffed and 2 still ongoing.

On the Vremivka front, Russians forces attempted to wedge themselves into Ukrainian defences near Vodiane four times. Two clashes are still underway.

On the Prydniprovske front, five Russian attacks in the vicinity of Krynky were unsuccessful. The situation is under control.

