Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 102 times, Russians stepping up offensive pace – Ukraine's General Staff

Russian troops have been increasing their offensive pace since the beginning of the day on 28 June. The number of combat engagements between Ukrainian and Russian forces along the entire war zone has increased to 102, with the hottest spot being the Pokrovsk front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook; information as of 16:00 on 28 June

Details: On the Kupiansk front, the Russians stormed Ukrainian defensive lines six times near the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Stelmakhivka, Synkivka and Kruhliakivka. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the line. Five Russian attempts to advance have been repelled, one combat engagement is still in progress.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces carried out 16 attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Nevske, Makiivka, Torske and Serebrianka Forest during the day. Russian troops have encountered failure in 14 of the attacks, with 2 more currently underway.

The Russians are continuing to look for weaknesses in Ukrainian defence on the Siversk front. Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 Russian attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka, Spirne, Verkhnokamianske, Ivano-Darivka, Rozdolivka and Vyimka. Four combat engagements are still in progress.

On the Kramatorsk front, Russian forces mounted three unsuccessful assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Nove and Ivanivske. Another combat engagement is underway.

The number of Russian attacks on the Toretsk front has increased to nine.

The Pokrovsk front witnessed the highest number of combat engagements. The Russians have made 28 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions near the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Prohres, Novoselivka Persha and Umanske since the beginning of the day. Ukraine's defence forces are holding back the onslaught, having repelled 21 Russian attacks, with 7 more combat engagements still ongoing.

On the Kurakhove front, fighting continues near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Paraskoviivka. So far, Ukrainian defenders have repelled seven Russian attacks in the area, with two more ongoing.

On the Vremivka front, a combat engagement is taking place near the village of Vodiane. The situation is tense. Ukraine's defence forces are taking measures to prevent the Russians from advancing deeper into Ukrainian territory.

The situation on the fronts has not changed significantly.

