Russian forces most active on Toretsk and Pokrovsk fronts – Ukraine's General Staff

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 27 June 2024, 20:36
Russian forces most active on Toretsk and Pokrovsk fronts – Ukraine's General Staff
Ukrainian defenders. Stock photo: 93rd Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The number of combat engagements between Ukrainian and Russian forces along the entire war zone increased to 104 on 27 June, with the hottest spots being the Toretsk and Pokrovsk fronts, accounting for almost half of all Russian assaults.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 19:00 on 27 June

Quote: "The Kharkiv front. The aggressor attempted to attack three times there today. Fighting continues in the area of Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders have repelled 10 assaults by [Russian] occupation forces since the beginning of the day. A battle near [the village of] Synkivka is underway. The outskirts of [the settlement of] Petropavlivka came under an airstrike.

On the Kramatorsk front, the enemy increased pressure near [the town of] Chasiv Yar. Two combat engagements are in progress. The enemy launched a total of five attacks there today."

Details: Ukraine's General Staff noted that the number of Russian attacks on the Toretsk front increased to 25. Ukraine's defence forces repelled 22 offensive attempts by Russian troops, and three attacks are still in progress. The Russians used aircraft and targeted the city of Toretsk with guided aerial bombs.

On the Pokrovsk front, the Russians have attacked Ukrainian defensive lines 23 times since the beginning of the day. Seven assault operations are underway.

The Russians attempted an assault on the Prydniprovske front. This is the seventh attempt over the course of the day, and six have been repelled.

