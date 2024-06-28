All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

11 athletes from Russia and Belarus fail neutrality review before 2024 Olympic Games

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 28 June 2024, 22:49
11 athletes from Russia and Belarus fail neutrality review before 2024 Olympic Games
Stock photo: Getty Images

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has released the results of the second and third AINERP (Individual Neutral Athletes Neutral Athlete Eligibility Review Panel) reviews of the Russian and Belarusian athletes who qualified for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Source: National Olympic Committee of Ukraine

Details: The results of the review of athletes in modern pentathlon, tennis, shooting, judo, canoeing and rowing have become known.

Advertisement:

11 out of 33 athletes who received licences do not meet the criteria set by the IOC for Individual Neutral Athlete status.

The AINERP review for participation in the Olympic Games was failed by:

  • 8 athletes in judo (out of 12 who had licences)
  • 2 athletes in modern pentathlon (2 had licences)
  • 1 athlete in shooting (3 had licences)

The Commission allowed 10 tennis players to participate in the Olympics (the IOC sent invitations to 2 other athletes to replace those who refused), 4 in canoeing and 2 in rowing.

Advertisement:

The list will be updated in keeping with future AINERP decisions.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv

Zelenskyy denies President's Office Head Yermak "has too much power": He does what I tell him to do

Zelenskyy explains challenging frontline situation: 14 Ukrainian reserve brigades are unarmed

Ukrainian forces rescue marine from occupation after over a year in captivity – video

Ukrainian President's Office denies Zelenskyy interview with Tucker Carlson

US State Department: Ukraine to be offered "concrete steps" to NATO membership

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Why Orbán came to Kyiv and what he agreed on with Zelenskyy
18:25
Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv
18:11
updatedPutin says he will not cease fire in Ukraine: peace through mediators and Ukrainian Parliament not good enough for him
18:08
Russian drone attacks civilian in Kherson Oblast
17:31
"For the first time in the world": Ukrainian surgeons perform unique heart surgery on Ukrainian defender
17:16
Ukraine's Foreign Minister praises appointment of Estonian PM as EU diplomacy chief
17:04
Russians target Donetsk Oblast, killing 1 person and wounding 7 others, including 10-year-old child – photo
16:58
Almost half a million museum exhibits evacuated due to war in Ukraine
16:40
EXPLAINERWhat is known about future head of EU diplomacy and why she "eats Russians for breakfast"
16:26
Russian Parliament adopts law obliging MPs and senators to approve trips abroad
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: