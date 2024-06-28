11 athletes from Russia and Belarus fail neutrality review before 2024 Olympic Games

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has released the results of the second and third AINERP (Individual Neutral Athletes Neutral Athlete Eligibility Review Panel) reviews of the Russian and Belarusian athletes who qualified for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Source: National Olympic Committee of Ukraine

Details: The results of the review of athletes in modern pentathlon, tennis, shooting, judo, canoeing and rowing have become known.

11 out of 33 athletes who received licences do not meet the criteria set by the IOC for Individual Neutral Athlete status.

The AINERP review for participation in the Olympic Games was failed by:

8 athletes in judo (out of 12 who had licences)

2 athletes in modern pentathlon (2 had licences)

1 athlete in shooting (3 had licences)

The Commission allowed 10 tennis players to participate in the Olympics (the IOC sent invitations to 2 other athletes to replace those who refused), 4 in canoeing and 2 in rowing.

The list will be updated in keeping with future AINERP decisions.

