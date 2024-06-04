All Sections
Iceland to provide nearly €700,000 to support Ukraine's energy system

Economichna PravdaTuesday, 4 June 2024, 17:25

Iceland will provide an additional €667,000 to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund. This is the country’s second contribution.

Source: press service of Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy

Details: As mentioned by Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy, Iceland has provided more than €2 million to the Fund thus far.

That is, the total contribution of this partner country to the Fund will increase to €2.72 million.

Background:

  • The total amount of contributions to the Fund exceeds €494 million.
  • The Swedish government recently decided to provide a new package of support for Ukraine's energy requirements, with partners sending approximately €42.5 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.

