UK calls EU foreign ministers' meeting on supporting Ukraine and European security

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy will host a meeting of European foreign ministers on Monday 12 May to discuss support for Ukraine and stronger defence cooperation.

Source: Reuters, citing the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office

Details: The meeting will take place ahead of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's summit with EU leaders, scheduled for next week.

Lammy will hold talks with representatives from France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Poland and the EU.

Quote from Lammy: "The challenge we face today is not only about the future of Ukraine - it is existential for Europe as a whole."

Details: Lammy plans to announce further sanctions targeting those who support Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

He will also emphasise the strengthening of European security during the meeting.

At a summit of EU leaders on 19 May, Starmer hopes to secure a new defence agreement with the European Union and improve trade relations after Brexit in the light of changes in international alliances due to US President Donald Trump's policies.

Background:

Following their summit in Kyiv on 10 May, the leaders of the coalition of the willing demanded that Russia agree to an unconditional ceasefire for 30 days starting 12 May. The EU and the US plan to ramp up sanctions against Russia if Putin refuses to comply with the ceasefire. The leaders had a joint phone call with Trump before making the announcement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is ready for peace talks in any format after a full and unconditional ceasefire for at least 30 days.

In a nighttime statement on 11 May, Russian leader Vladimir Putin did not mention the 30-day ceasefire, but said he was ready for "direct talks" with Kyiv in Istanbul on Thursday 15 May.

On 11 May, Trump publicly called on Ukraine to accept Russia's proposal for direct negotiations in Istanbul on 15 May, despite the Kremlin's refusal to agree to the 30-day ceasefire demanded by Kyiv and its Western allies.

Zelenskyy reaffirmed on the evening of 11 May that Ukraine expects a full and lasting ceasefire from Russia starting 12 May and declared that he will personally be waiting for Putin in Türkiye on 15 May for potential peace talks.

