UK Intelligence analyse fighting in Donbas: Russians suffer heavy losses, make no significant gains

UK Defence Intelligence notes that Russian forces are focusing their main efforts on the Avdiivka-Pokrovsk front at the line of contact in Ukraine, where they have achieved little success with heavy losses.

UK Defence Intelligence notes that the Russians have been highly active on this front over the past 72 hours.

The Russians made little progress in the northern part of this sector toward the villages of Sokil and Yevhenivka. The intelligence service added that on a parallel axis about 3 km south, Russian troops are probably approaching the outskirts of the village of Novoselivka Persha.

Further south, the Russians did not make significant progress despite intense attacks on Ukrainian positions west of the village of Netailove along the E50 highway, the review says.

In addition, Russian attacks on the village of Nevelske were repelled, and the village likely remains under Ukrainian control.

"Over the next week this sector is likely to remain an area of significant operational focus as Russian forces attempt to maintain operational tempo in the face of heavy losses," the review says.

