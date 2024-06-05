All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Mines left without power in Ukraine's east, one miner killed in Donetsk Oblast

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 5 June 2024, 11:40
Mines left without power in Ukraine's east, one miner killed in Donetsk Oblast
Stock photo: Volynet

Two mines in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast were left without power today, 5 June, due to a power outage on one of the substations.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy on Telegram

Details: According to the report, the workers were not taken to the surface, and the mines were powered up soon after.

Advertisement:

In addition, because of the Russian bombardment in Donetsk Oblast, the overhead power line of the local oblast energy supplying company was switched off. Substations and mines that were connected to them were also left without power. There were 317 miners underground – they returned to the surface following their shift. Subsequently, power was returned to all consumers.

"At one of the mines in Donetsk Oblast, a 21-year-old worker (driver of underground installations) died due to injuries," the report said.

Background: 

  • On 23 May, mining equipment stopped working due to the shelling of Donetsk Oblast, and more than 160 workers were stuck underground.
  • Ventilation equipment failed due to the damage done to one of the Donetsk Oblast’s mines, and 137 workers were taken to the surface.
  • Later, as a result of bombardment, ventilation systems failed in another area of the mine. 26 workers were warned of the emergency and remained in the mine until the end of the shift to ensure that the facility functioned properly.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russia sends African students to fight in Kharkiv Oblast – Bloomberg

Telegram encounters severe glitch

Zelenskyy: Russians have failed to conduct Kharkiv operation

Stabilisation rolling blackout schedules will be applied across Ukraine in evening on 9 June

Former Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi completes preparation for work in UK

Unknown man attacks Danish PM in Copenhagen

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:32
Momentum of Russian operation in Kharkiv Oblast stalled out – National Security Adviser to US President
16:29
Russia sends African students to fight in Kharkiv Oblast – Bloomberg
15:54
Germany, Italy and Spain are reluctant to send their military instructors to Ukraine
15:37
Fire and explosions reported in Russia's Belgorod Oblast amid threat of missile attacks – videos
15:23
Defence Ministry provides data on number of women serving in Ukraine's Armed Forces
14:50
Number of casualties in Russian attack on ambulance in Kherson Oblast has increased – photo
13:40
Russians have been in outer houses of Chasiv Yar for week – UP source in Ukraine's forces, video
11:23
Moldovan Foreign Ministry comments on detention of Moldovans involved in "Ukrainian graffiti" in France
11:08
Increasing uncontrolled limestone mining in Crimea poses danger for region
10:13
Russia attacks almost 100 Ukrainian infrastructure facilities in one day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: