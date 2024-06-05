Ukraine's Foreign Minister discusses preparation for Peace Summit with Swiss counterpart

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba held a phone conversation with his Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis, during which they discussed, among other things, the upcoming Peace Summit.

Source: Kuleba on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Kuleba also noted that the issue of the Ukraine Recovery Conference, which will take place in Berlin, was discussed.

Commenting on the Peace Summit, Kuleba emphasised that it is an opportunity for every country to "demonstrate global leadership in restoring just peace and trust in the UN Charter."

He added that diplomatic efforts aimed at ensuring the widest possible participation in the Peace Summit and its success are ongoing.

"Swiss role is also essential in recovery efforts and I was pleased to hear that Switzerland will continue to make its important contributions to this end, including at the upcoming Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin," Kuleba noted.

Background:

On 4 June, Bloomberg reported that the draft of the decision of the Global Peace Summit, which will be held on 15-16 June in Switzerland, mentions further involvement of Russian representatives for the negotiations concerning the Ukrainian Peace formula.

Russia will not participate in the conference in Switzerland, calling the event biassed, and the country holding it "openly hostile".

At the same time, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not rule out that the summit in June would lay the groundwork for further involvement of representatives of Russia in the negotiations, but it could only be done on the basis of the Ukrainian Peace Formula (which Moscow does not recognize, either).

