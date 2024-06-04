All Sections
Russians attack Kupiansk: house on fire, man injured – photos

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 4 June 2024, 12:14
Russians attack Kupiansk: house on fire, man injured – photos
Aftermath of Russian attacks on Kupiansk. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

One person has been injured in the morning Russian attacks on Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "This morning, the enemy attacked the city of Kupiansk again, hitting a house. A fire broke out, and the destroyed structural elements of the building were burning. Firefighters have put out the fire".

Aftermath of Russian attacks on Kupiansk
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The 59-year-old owner of the house was injured in the explosion. He has received medical assistance.

 
Aftermath of Russian attacks on Kupiansk
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Syniehubov clarified that the Russians attacked Kupiansk at 07:00.

