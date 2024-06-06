All Sections
Environmental damage from Kakhovka HPP destruction amounts to US$1.94 billion

Economichna PravdaThursday, 6 June 2024, 16:50
Environmental damage from Kakhovka HPP destruction amounts to US$1.94 billion
A view of the streets that are flooded after the explosion at the Kakhovka hydropower plant. Stock photo: Getty Images

According to preliminary estimations, the explosion of the dam at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant caused UAH 78 billion (about US$1.94 billion) of environmental damage.

Source: Dmytro Zaruba, First Deputy Chairman of the State Environmental Inspectorate, at a press conference, as reported by Ukrinform

Quote: "The estimated damage caused by the destruction of the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant is about UAH 78 billion. We are waiting for de-occupation so that we can estimate these losses in full," Zaruba said.

According to Oleksandr Krasnolutskyi, Ukraine's First Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, the territories on the Dnipro River's left (eastern) bank were the most affected, accounting for 60% of the damage. A large portion of it is under occupation.

Background:

  • Ukrhydroenergo initiated the procedure of investment arbitration with Russia to receive compensation for the losses incurred by the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP).
  • Ukrhydroenergo intends to sue Russia in an international arbitration court for the lost earnings and costs of developing and maintaining the station. According to preliminary information, the damage amounted to approximately US$2.5 billion.
  • According to Ukrhydroenergo's estimates, the Kakhovka HPP can be restored 6-7 years after the region's de-occupation. Previously, it had been reported that it would take at least five years.

