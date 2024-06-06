All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Hydropower generating company Ukrhydroenergo starts procedure of investment arbitration with Russia over destruction of Kakhovka HPP

Economichna PravdaThursday, 6 June 2024, 16:35
Hydropower generating company Ukrhydroenergo starts procedure of investment arbitration with Russia over destruction of Kakhovka HPP
A view of the destroyed dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrhydroenergo has initiated the procedure of investment arbitration with Russia to receive compensation for the losses incurred by the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP).

Source: press service of Ukrhydroenergo

Quote: "A letter with an official notification of the resolution of the dispute has been received by the leader of the Russian Federation, the government and other authorised bodies of Russia. The company's actions are aimed at receiving compensation for damage caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant," the statement said.

Advertisement:

The company believes that pursuing international arbitration is the most promising option to receive compensation for the losses caused by the Russian attack on the Kakhovka HPP.

The process is being initiated on the basis of the 1998 Agreement on the Promotion and Mutual Protection of Investments between the Governments of Ukraine and Russia, which expires on 27 January 2025. According to the provisions of the agreement, before initiating a lawsuit, Ukrhydroenergo must send a notice of dispute settlement, following which, after a six-month period for voluntary restitution for damages caused by Russia, it will go to arbitration.

"The company, with the assistance of the Energy Community secretariat and with the participation of two law firms, is developing a high-level strategy of lawsuits and arbitration in order to prosecute the Russian Federation for targeted attacks on the company's infrastructure and assets, including the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant," the press service concluded.

Background: 

  • Ukrhydroenergo intends to sue Russia in an international arbitration court for the lost earnings and costs of developing and maintaining the station. According to preliminary information, the cost was approximately US$2.5 billion.
  • According to Ukrhydroenergo's projections, the Kakhovka HPP can be restored 6-7 years after the region's de-occupation. Previously, it had been reported that it would take at least five years.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Czech PM suspects Russia was behind Prague bus arson attempts

Ukrainian forces struck 1 Russian S-400 and 2 S-300 air defence battalions in Crimea overnight – Ukraine's General Staff

Mustafa Nayyem resigns as head of Ukraine's State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development

US authorisations to hit Russia reduce aggressor's so-called untouchable area by 16% – ISW

Von der Leyen announces goal of creating majority in European Parliament with pro-Ukrainian forces

Macron dissolves French parliament

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Russian ship Admiral Levchenko on fire in Barents Sea – Ukrainian Navy
22:48
Russian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast
21:51
Ukraine's General Staff explains details of defence forces' attack on Russian oil refinery
21:27
23rd Ramstein meeting to take place in Brussels on 13 June
21:12
Journalists post satellite images of Ukraine's strike on Russian equipment in Crimea – photos
21:03
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to sign direct contracts with global armament manufacturers
20:51
How to convince MAGA Republicans to support Ukraine
20:28
EXPLAINERWhat consequences will the European Parliament elections have for Ukraine?
20:19
Czech PM suspects Russia was behind Prague bus arson attempts
20:18
Russia has caused over US$56 billion worth of damage to Ukraine's energy sector – Kyiv School of Economics
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: