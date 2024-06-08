All Sections
Almost 30 states pledge to support UNESCO in rebuilding Ukraine's cultural sector

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 8 June 2024, 17:41
During the Vilnius conference, international powers supported the initiative to promote the recovery of Ukraine's culture. Stock photo: NURPHOTO/CONTRIBUTOR/GETTY IMAGES

On 7 June, nearly 30 nations committed to increasing support for artists and cultural workers as well as to rebuilding cultural landmarks and cultural life in Ukraine through UNESCO coordination.

Source: The intentions of the countries of North America, Asia and Europe were announced during the International Conference for the Recovery of the Cultural Sector of Ukraine, which took place on 7 June.

Details: "There can be no healing of the wounds of war without culture. There can be no sustainable growth and prosperity without culture. This has been the purpose of UNESCO's work in Ukraine since February 2022.

This is why the commitment made today by nearly thirty of our Member States will go down in history," said Ernesto Ottone R., UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Culture

UNESCO's cooperation with over 40 international and Ukrainian institutions will involve the implementation of the medium- and long-term action plan already developed.

The next meeting of the Vilnius Conference, where participating countries will work on implementing the plans, is scheduled for 11-12 June in Berlin.

The number of cultural landmarks damaged by UNESCO exceeded 400 as of 6 June, including the following objects:

  • 191 historical and artistic buildings;
  • 137 religious sites;
  • 31 museums;
  • 25 monuments;
  • 15 libraries;
  • 1 archive.

The organisation's latest assessments indicate that an average of US$680 million is needed for recovery every year until 2033.

Background: Earlier, we reported that, based on data from Ukraine's Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, the Russians had damaged 1,946 cultural landmarks over the two years of the full-scale invasion.

Subjects: culture
culture
Book Arsenal attendance grows: festival recap – photos
Ukrainian writer Sofia Andrukhovych to get Herman Hesse Prize
In praise of Ukrainian literature
