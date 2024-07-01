Sanctions against Belarus limit Russia's possibilities – Estonian foreign minister

Margus Tsahkna, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, has stated that strengthening the sanctions against Belarus by the EU will prevent Russia from evading the restrictions imposed against it.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Postimees

Details: Tsahkna stated that after these restrictions come into force on 1 July, it will be much harder for Russia to evade them.

He explained that additional sanctions against Belarus are tied to those against Russia better than before.

"Thus Russia’s possibilities to gain through Belarus access to a range of goods, which it needs on the battlefield for its aggression against Ukraine, are reduced," Tsahkna noted.

He admitted that even though the EU adopted extensive sanctions against Russia, Moscow still received the goods it needed for the war through Belarus.

Background:

On 29 June the Council of the European Union adopted the sanctions against the Belarusian economy which are supposed to reflect some restrictive measures against Russia and thus solve the problem of the evasion of sanctions by Russia.

Earlier, on 24 June, the Council of the European Union adopted the 14th package of economic and individual sanctions against Russian gas for the first time since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Among the sanctioned individuals are the mother of Chechnya leader Ramzan Kadirov, the commander of the Russian Navy, and many other Russian officials. The Artek summer camp and actor Ivan Okhlobistin were placed under sanctions as well.

