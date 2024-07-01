All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Sanctions against Belarus limit Russia's possibilities – Estonian foreign minister

Andrii SynyavskyiMonday, 1 July 2024, 21:15
Sanctions against Belarus limit Russia's possibilities – Estonian foreign minister
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Margus Tsahkna, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, has stated that strengthening the sanctions against Belarus by the EU will prevent Russia from evading the restrictions imposed against it.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Postimees

Details: Tsahkna stated that after these restrictions come into force on 1 July, it will be much harder for Russia to evade them.

Advertisement:

He explained that additional sanctions against Belarus are tied to those against Russia better than before.

"Thus Russia’s possibilities to gain through Belarus access to a range of goods, which it needs on the battlefield for its aggression against Ukraine, are reduced," Tsahkna noted.

He admitted that even though the EU adopted extensive sanctions against Russia, Moscow still received the goods it needed for the war through Belarus.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • On 29 June the Council of the European Union adopted the sanctions against the Belarusian economy which are supposed to reflect some restrictive measures against Russia and thus solve the problem of the evasion of sanctions by Russia.
  • Earlier, on 24 June, the Council of the European Union adopted the 14th package of economic and individual sanctions against Russian gas for the first time since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
  • Among the sanctioned individuals are the mother of Chechnya leader Ramzan Kadirov, the commander of the Russian Navy, and many other Russian officials. The Artek summer camp and actor Ivan Okhlobistin were placed under sanctions as well.

Support UP or become our patron!      

Advertisement:

US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks

Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW

Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy

White House condemns Russian attacks on Okhmatdyt children's hospital and vows strong signals to Putin this week

Orbán sends EU cynical letter about "peace for Ukraine" after meeting Putin

updatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 37 people killed, 170 injured

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:15
NATO summit draft resolution highlights irreversibility of Ukraine's accession – CNN
07:51
Russian missile strike on Kyiv: number of casualties rises to 117, body of child retrieved from rubble – photos
07:28
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and 49 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:13
Ukrainian Defence Ministry deepens cooperation in space intelligence with leading company ICEYE
06:25
Oil depot on fire in Russia's Volgograd Oblast because of UAV attack – video
05:55
US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks
05:21
UN Secretary-General condemns Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukrainian cities
04:21
Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW
03:29
Explosions rock Russia's Rostov Oblast; power substation on fire – video
02:20
Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: