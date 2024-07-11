Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister reports number of women performing combat missions in combat zone

Over 10,000 women perform combat missions in the combat zone, says Stefanishyna. Photo: BUMBLE-DEE/DEPOSITPHOTOS

Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euroatlantic Integration of Ukraine, has reported that over 10,000 women are currently performing combat missions in the combat zone.

Source: Stefanishyna during the Women, Peace, Security: Role of Female Leaders discussion within the NATO Public Forum

"Ukrainians are fighting against Russian aggression as a united nation – both women and men. More and more women serve in the defence forces, and at the moment over 10,000 women are performing combat missions on the frontline," Stefanishyna stated.

She added that the role of women is also important in the reconstruction of Ukraine, mainly for the development of the economic potential of Ukraine.

"We also reconsidered the role of a woman in the rebuilding and reconstruction of Ukraine. We have a big programme under which women will have more access and will be actively engaged in the rebuilding and reconstruction process," Stefanishyna said.

Earlier the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine reported that over 67,000 women serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 19,000 of them are regular employees, the rest are soldiers.

