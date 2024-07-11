All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister reports number of women performing combat missions in combat zone

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 11 July 2024, 16:13
Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister reports number of women performing combat missions in combat zone
Over 10,000 women perform combat missions in the combat zone, says Stefanishyna. Photo: BUMBLE-DEE/DEPOSITPHOTOS

Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euroatlantic Integration of Ukraine, has reported that over 10,000 women are currently performing combat missions in the combat zone.

Source: Stefanishyna during the Women, Peace, Security: Role of Female Leaders discussion within the NATO Public Forum

"Ukrainians are fighting against Russian aggression as a united nation – both women and men. More and more women serve in the defence forces, and at the moment over 10,000 women are performing combat missions on the frontline," Stefanishyna stated.

Advertisement:

She added that the role of women is also important in the reconstruction of Ukraine, mainly for the development of the economic potential of Ukraine.

"We also reconsidered the role of a woman in the rebuilding and reconstruction of Ukraine. We have a big programme under which women will have more access and will be actively engaged in the rebuilding and reconstruction process," Stefanishyna said.

Earlier the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine reported that over 67,000 women serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 19,000 of them are regular employees, the rest are soldiers.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work

Trump mentions war in Ukraine while speaking at Republican convention

Zelenskyy and Trump may hold phone call on Friday – CNN

Zelenskyy: World must put pressure on Russia to bring them to negotiating table

US State Department reacts to Russia's new nuclear threats

King Charles III meets with Zelenskyy – photo

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:20
Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work
10:12
Russians attack Sumy Oblast 7 times: woman injured
10:00
updatedRussians use MLRS to hit Kherson Oblast: two people killed, medics injured and much damage caused
09:59
Russians mount attacks with small infantry groups on motorbikes near Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
09:32
Total of 130 combat clashes occur on battlefield in Ukraine during day, with hottest situation on Pokrovsk and Toretsk fronts
09:18
More electricity generation expected in August than in July, says Ukrainian energy company chairman
08:43
Scholz rejects Zelenskyy's calls for downing targets over Ukraine
08:10
Scholz aims to intensify fight against Russian "shadow fleet"
07:45
Russia loses 980 soldiers and 55 artillery systems in one day
07:26
updatedRussians attack Chuhuiv, injuring 9 civilians, including child – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: