Ukrainian former Commander-in-Chief makes first statement as Ambassador to UK – photo

General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, has stated that he had presented his credentials in the United Kingdom and officially began serving as Ukraine’s ambassador to this country.

Details: Zaluzhnyi stated that he handed over his credentials to Victoria Busby, Director of Protocol and Vice-Marshal of the Diplomatic Corps of the UK Foreign Ministry, who is accredited to the Royal Palace of Britain.

Quote: "The victory of Ukraine in the war with the Russian aggressor remains the main priority of my activities and the activities of the embassy," he added.

The Foreign Ministry said on 7 March that General Valerii Zaluzhny may become the new Ukrainian ambassador to the UK. Soon after, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the candidacy of Zaluzhnyi as Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom.

Prior to his first statement, the media reported that Valerii Zaluzhnyi had already arrived in London.

The Ukrainian Embassy in the UK has been without a head since the summer of 2023.

The previous ambassador was former Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko, whom Zelenskyy appointed on 20 July 2020. He was dismissed in July 2023 when Zelenskyy made a sarcastic comment after UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace remarked that Ukraine ought to show more gratitude to its allies.

