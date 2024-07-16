Equipment fails at power facility, emergency power outages in 7 oblasts

Equipment has failed at one of Ukraine's power facilities, and power engineers have increased the scope of restrictions and introduced emergency power outages in 7 oblasts.

Source: Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s electricity transmission system operator

Quote: "Last night, equipment failed at one of the power facilities. The energy deficit in the system has increased," the statement said.

It is noted that there are currently four "queues" of consumers for whom outages are scheduled throughout the day.

"At 10:00, Ukrenergo gave the order to apply emergency blackouts in Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kirovohrad oblasts," the press service added.

Background:

Power engineers explained how the blackout "queues"work, who draws up the schedules of power outages and is responsible for the restrictions, and what is the difference between regional power companies and Ukrenergo. [Ukrenergo defines a "queue" as a group of household consumers and businesses that consume a certain number of megawatts. Its Dispatch Centre determines the number of "queues" to be applied in all oblasts simultaneously to compensate for an energy deficit in the system. Certain critical infrastructure and industrial companies that import more than 80% of their consumption cannot be disconnected, as per a resolution of the Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers – ed.]

A part of the power generation facilities will be opened after repairs due to take place after 20 July, which will lead to a significant easing of the power outage schedules.

The situation with the availability of electricity will improve in August with the conclusion of planned repairs at Ukraine’s nuclear power plants and a change of weather.

If the Russians completely stop attacking the energy sector, it is quite realistic that generation could be restored by next spring and summer to eliminate the shortfall.

