Ukraine will not renew transit agreement with Russian Gazprom company

Ukraine’s state oil and gas company Naftogaz will not renew the agreement on the transit of Russian gas. The Ukrainian government is looking for alternative decisions to support the operation of the Ukrainian gas transportation system.

Source: Oleksii Chernyshov, the chairman of the board of Naftogaz, in an interview for the Liga.net media outlet

Quote: "I can say with certainty that Naftogaz will not renew the transit agreement with the Gazprom company. We are not holding negotiations and are not planning to do it."

Chernyshov stated that at the moment only 4% of the total need of European countries for gas is being transported through Ukraine by transit.

"In fact, we are looking for alternatives. For instance, businesses from Azerbaijan contacted us. Specifically, the Socar company. But so far there has been no final decision. And it’s early to talk about that," Chernyshov added.

Background:

Ukraine negotiates supplying natural gas to the EU with Azerbaijan, as it is determined to preserve its role as a transit country.

The agreement on the supply of Russian gas to the EU through Ukraine is coming to an end, which provokes discussions in Europe regarding the possible renewal of the Russian supply or looking for an alternative.

