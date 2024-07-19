All Sections
Ukraine's National History Museum displays Ukrainian treasures rescued by Estonia – photos

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 19 July 2024, 11:56
Ukraine's National History Museum displays Ukrainian treasures rescued by Estonia – photos
Ukraine’s National History Museum is showcasing Ukrainian treasures rescued by Estonia. Photo: National Museum of the History of Ukraine

The National Museum of the History of Ukraine opened the exhibition From Sea to Sea: Merest Mereni on Thursday, 18 July, featuring nearly 300 Ukrainian archaeological artefacts rescued and returned by Estonian law enforcement.

The centrepiece of the exhibition consists of 274 archaeological finds that Estonia returned to Ukraine in May of this year. These artefacts cover a millennium of Ukrainian history and include gold and silver jewellery from Scythian and Roman times, mediaeval harness decorations from Khazar horsemen, and coins from Byzantine emperors and North European kings.

 
Photo: National Museum of the History of Ukraine
 
Photo: National Museum of the History of Ukraine

Quote: "Despite being a small country, Estonia has made the largest contribution to the return of Ukrainian cultural heritage items to date. This amounts to about 300 items, which are rare pieces dating from antiquity and the early Middle Ages," said Fedor Androschuk, Director General of the National Museum of the History of Ukraine.

Annely Kolk and Fedor Androschuk. Photo: National Museum of the History of Ukraine
Photo: National Museum of the History of Ukraine
 

The exhibition curators said the items on display are unique, high-quality museum pieces. For example, a coin of Magnus the Good, King of Norway and Denmark, who was educated at the court of Kyiv Prince Yaroslav the Wise between 1028 and 1035 and was adopted by him has no analogues in Ukrainian museum collections.

 
Exhibition curator Maksym Levada. Photo: National Museum of the History of Ukraine
Photo: National Museum of the History of Ukraine
 

In addition, the exhibition features the famous Viking sword from the late 10th to early 11th centuries. It was discovered during illegal excavations and later smuggled through Estonia with the intent to sell it in Europe. In 2016, Estonia returned it to Ukraine. The exhibition includes photographs showing the work of Ukrainian experts, including Fedor Androschuk, on the expert report that facilitated the sword's return to Ukraine.

 
The very same Viking sword. Photo: National Museum of the History of Ukraine
Photographs documenting the return journey of the Viking sword to Ukraine. Photo: National Museum of the History of Ukraine
 

The opening of the exhibition was attended by Annely Kolk, the Ambassador of the Republic of Estonia. She shared that she prays for the preservation of Ukrainian cultural heritage from Russian attacks and expressed admiration for the courage of Ukrainians on behalf of the entire Estonian people.

"This exhibition aims to highlight the political, cultural, scientific and historical connections between Estonia and Ukraine. Additionally, it serves as a testament to our shared struggle for freedom and independence and cultural identity, which are deeply understood by both our countries," said Kolk.

 
Annely Kolk, Ambassador of Estonia to Ukraine. Photo: National Museum of the History of Ukraine
Photo: National Museum of the History of Ukraine
 
Photo: National Museum of the History of Ukraine
 
Photo: National Museum of the History of Ukraine

The exhibition at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine (2 Volodymyrska Street) is open daily from 10:00 to 18:00.

At the beginning of July, the National Museum of the History of Ukraine opened another unique exhibition titled Treasures of Crimea: Return. It features the Scythian gold rescued from the Russians on the peninsula by international courts.

