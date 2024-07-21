Ukrainian photographers come under Russian shelling in Donetsk Oblast

Olha Kovalova during her work in Donetsk Oblast in June 2024. Photo: Heorhii Ivanchenko

Ukrainian photographers Olha Kovalova and Vladyslav Krasnoshchok, who were working with artillery gunners from Ukraine's Armed Forces, came under Russian artillery fire in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Ukrainian Association of Professional Photographers

Details: The photographers came under Russian artillery fire while documenting the Russo-Ukrainian war. It happened on 19 July 2024 near the line of contact on the Toretsk front in Donetsk Oblast.

On that day, Ukrainian soldiers fired several shots on the Russians and hid in a dugout with the journalists, the association said.

Olha Kovalova sustained shrapnel wounds to her armpit, supraclavicular and chest areas and arm, and a fractured chest.

"I have three shrapnel wounds. Two shrapnel pieces were removed from my body.

All of them were near large vessels. However, the doctors do not risk taking out one shrapnel piece to avoid damaging something. My right arm does not work completely at the moment," Olha said.

Ukrainian troops provided her with first aid. Olha said a military medic took her to the nearest field hospital and from there to military hospital in the town of Pokrovsk.

Later, the photographer was taken to civilian hospital, and now she is in hospital in Kharkiv. Her condition is currently stable.

Vladyslav Krasnoshchok and the soldiers sustained contusions.

"Fortunately, everyone else in the dugout is intact. I got injured because I was sitting in the corner near a pipe – an improvised hood – and shrapnel pieces fell from it.

My body armour and helmet saved me. The shrapnel hit where there was no protection. It's unfortunate that this happened on the first day of my business trip," the photographer said.

Background:

The Institute of Mass Information reports that Russia has killed 70 media workers in Ukraine over the two years since its full-scale invasion began. Of these, 10 were killed while on journalistic assignments, 47 died as combatants, and 13 were killed in Russian bombardments or through torture.

Earlier, military photographer Arsen Fedosenko was killed in action.

