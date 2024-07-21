Russian attacks on Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts injure 15 civilians over past 24 hours

Fifteen civilians have been injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts over the past 24 hours.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Russian forces left eight residents of Donetsk Oblast injured on 20 July: two in the towns of Chasiv Yar and Toretsk and one in each of the settlements of Lyman, Yampil, Siversk and Selidove.

Meanwhile, the Russians targeted the village of Dovzhyk in Kharkiv Oblast at 07:05 on Sunday, 21 July. A car was set on fire due to a First-Person View (FPV) drone strike.

Before that, at 04:30, the village of Bilyi Kolodiaz was attacked with S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems. A man, 69, was injured, and another man, 54, suffered an acute stress reaction.

Two men, aged 48 and 33, and two women, aged 62 and 44, were injured in the village of Ivashky on Saturday, 20 July, in a Russian FPV drone strike on a local shop. Another drone hit a house, leaving a 57-year-old woman injured.

