Russian morning attack on Kharkiv Oblast: stable on fire, industrial building and 5 cars damaged – photos, video

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 24 July 2024, 09:02
Russian morning attack on Kharkiv Oblast: stable on fire, industrial building and 5 cars damaged – photos, video
Photo: Syniehubov on Telegram

Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, has posted photos of the aftermath of the Russian combined attack on the city of Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of 24 July.

Source: Syniehubov on Telegram; State Emergency Service on Telegram

Details: Syniehubov said that the Russians attacked Kharkiv district at 05:01. As a result of the UAV strike, a stable building in the village of Lisne, in the suburbs of Kharkiv, burned down. Two men aged 41 and 18 were injured.

Aftermath of Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast.
Photo: Syniehubov on Telegram

The State Emergency Service specified that the fire broke out in a private eco-park after the Russian strike on the stable building. The flames spread to a wooden outbuilding and a guest house, covering about 1,500 square metres.

At 05:30, the Russians fired ballistic missiles on the Nemyshlianskyi district of Kharkiv. The missile strike damaged an industrial building, five cars and one house.

Aftermath of Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast.
Photo: Syniehubov on Telegram
 
Aftermath of Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast.
Photo: Syniehubov on Telegram

Ihor Terekhov, the mayor of Kharkiv, noted earlier that the second strike had hit a residential area and one person had reportedly been killed. 

 
Aftermath of Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast.
Photo: Syniehubov on Telegram
 
Aftermath of Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast.
Photo: Syniehubov on Telegram

Background:

  • On the night of 23-24 July, Russian forces also attacked the city of Izmail in Odesa Oblast with Shahed kamikaze drones, damaging port infrastructure and a residential building, and injuring three people.
  • Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russia had struck Kharkiv Oblast with two missiles and used Shahed kamikaze drones to target Ukraine; Ukrainian air defence downed 17 out of 23 Russian drones.  

