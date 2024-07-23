All Sections
New air-raid warning system may be introduced for Kharkiv – Kharkiv's mayor

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 23 July 2024, 10:10
Ihor Terekhov, Kharkivʼs mayor. Photo: Terekhovʼs Telegram channel

Ihor Terekhov, Mayor of Kharkiv, has said that a differentiated air-raid warning system may be introduced for the city. Air-raid warnings will be issued separately from the oblast, only when there is a threat to the city.

Source: Ihor Terekhov on the air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Terekhov: "The situation in Kharkiv has calmed down a bit. There haven't been as many attacks as in June and in May. But everything is relative. There were 22 attacks in June and 76 in May, and this calm that exists is actually very shaky. And the tension is palpable."

Details: At the same time, Terekhov explained that air-raid warnings in Kharkiv are issued even when there is no immediate threat to the city. For example, over the weekend, the air-raid warning was in place for more than 38 hours, hampering the city's activities.

The authorities are currently working to identify targets flying towards Kharkiv and those flying towards the oblast, which is expected to help improve the lives of Kharkiv residents and ease the working conditions for businesses. 

Quote from Terekhov: "Today we are working on the implementation of this project (differentiated air-raid warning system - ed.). It is now at the final stage. I hope that we will have a differentiated air-raid warning system in operation in autumn."

Subjects: Kharkivair-raid warning
