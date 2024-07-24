All Sections
Russians attack Kharkiv, killing a person

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 24 July 2024, 05:20
Russians attack Kharkiv, killing a person
Aftermath of the Russian attacks on Kharkiv in May. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine 

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov and Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, have reported explosions in the city of Kharkiv, with at least one person killed and several injured as a result of Russian attacks.

Source: Terekhov on Telegram, Syniehubov on Telegram

Quote from Terekhov: "An explosion was heard in Kharkiv."

Quote from Syniehubov: "The occupiers are striking Kharkiv."

Details: Syniehubov reported explosions in Kharkiv again at 05:35.

Quote from Syniehubov:  "The occupiers struck Mala Danylivka hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] at around 05:00. 

A civilian building caught fire. 

Information about casualties is being confirmed." 

"According to updated data, one civilian man was injured. He didn’t need hospitalisation."

Quote from Terekhov: "The first strike on Kharkiv hit the industrial zone of one of the city's districts. Information on casualties and damage is being confirmed."

"The second strike hit a residential area, causing a fire in one of the houses. There is information about one fatality. All relevant services are working at the scene."

Early reports indicate that S-300 missiles were used to attack Kharkiv."

Details: Syniehubov reported multiple strikes in Kharkiv at 06:13, with a private house on fire.

Updated: After 07:00, Syniehubov reported details of the aftermath of the strikes on Kharkiv and the district.

Quote from Syniehubov: "05:15. The enemy struck the Nemyshlianskyi district. A non-residential building and at least five cars were damaged. No casualties. 

05:25. A hit on a private residential building recorded at another address, causing a fire. Early reports from law enforcement indicate that the enemy struck with missiles, the type is to be determined. 

Around 05:00, the enemy struck Mala Danylivka hromada with a Shahed drone. A stable caught fire and two civilian men were injured. Medics provided assistance at the scene.

All emergency services are working to deal with the aftermath of Russian aggression."

Subjects: Kharkivexplosionwar
