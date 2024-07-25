Zelenskyy likely asked Orbán to facilitate phone call with Trump

During Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's visit to Kyiv in early July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may have requested him to assist in organising a phone call with Donald Trump.

Source: VSquare, an investigative outlet, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The source said that Zelenskyy allegedly asked Orbán during their 2 July meeting in Kyiv to assist in arranging a phone contact with the former US president and current Republican presidential candidate.

A second person with immediate knowledge of Zelenskyy and Orbán's meeting did not refute this, adding only, "maybe such a thing happened".

On 11 July, Orbán met with Trump, and on 19 July, Zelenskyy spoke by phone with the former US president.

At the same time, VSquare adds, it is uncertain whether Orbán played a decisive role in this because other intermediaries, namely the former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Polish President Andrzej Duda, helped Zelenskyy establish contact with Trump.

According to one of VSquare's sources, Zelenskyy could have asked Viktor Orbán to assist with the conversation, given the Hungarian government's good links with the former US president and Kyiv's willingness to negotiate with him.

After the conversation, Trump reiterated that he wanted to bring Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table and "bring peace to the world".

