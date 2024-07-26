All Sections
Tank with "soldiers in inadequate state" runs over civilian car in Russia's Belgorod Oblast – photos

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 26 July 2024, 01:46
Tank with soldiers in inadequate state runs over civilian car in Russia's Belgorod Oblast – photos
Damaged Lada Niva car. Photo: Pepel

A tank has run over a civilian car in the village of Berezovka in the Borisovsky district of Belgorod Oblast, killing a driver.

Source: Pepel, a local Telegram channel

Details: According to Pepel, the tank ran over a Lada Niva car that was travelling on the main road and obeying traffic regulations. As the tank exited a turn, it did not give way to the car and ran it over.

The investigation said the car driver died from heart failure.

Pepel noted that the tank crew "were in an inadequate state and were laughing in his [the driver's] face".

Танк на місці ДТП, фото: Пепел
Tank at the scene
Photo: Pepel

Background: Earlier in July, a tank carrying drunk soldiers ran over the car of a resident of the town of Grayvoron, Belgorod Oblast, and attempted to flee under similar circumstances. The civilian also died at the scene.

Subjects: Russia
